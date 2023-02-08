Live Radio
Amos’ 20 lead Central Connecticut over Hartford 82-73

The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 9:56 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Kellen Amos had 20 points in Central Connecticut’s 82-73 victory over Hartford on Wednesday night.

Amos added three steals for the Blue Devils (7-19). Andre Snoddy scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Davonte Sweatman recorded 12 points.

Michael Dunne led the Hawks (5-20), finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. Kurtis Henderson added 17 points and five assists for Hartford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

