Amir-Paul and Nicholls State host Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-16, 5-9 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-5 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-16, 5-9 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-5 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Lance Amir-Paul scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 78-74 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels are 8-1 in home games. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.3.

The Cardinals are 5-9 in conference play. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Thomas is averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Niki Krause is averaging 7.3 points for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.