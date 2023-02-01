American hosts Rice and Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (8-15, 1-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Patriot) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American…

Bucknell Bison (8-15, 1-9 Patriot) at American Eagles (14-7, 6-4 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -7.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the American Eagles after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 80-66 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. American is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-9 in Patriot play. Bucknell has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Bison match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

Rice averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Alex Timmerman is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

