American beats Bucknell 64-59 in Patriot League Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O’Neil had 19 points in American’s 64-59 win over Bucknell on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League Tournament.

O’Neil also contributed eight rebounds and four blocks for the seventh-seeded Eagles (16-14). Elijah Stephens finished 8 of 12 from the field to add 18 points. Matt Rogers finished 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Eagles.

Xander Rice led the 10th-seeded Bison (12-19, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and five assists. Jack Forrest added 12 points for Bucknell. Elvin Edmonds IV also had 10 points.

American takes on No. 2 seed Navy on Thursday.

