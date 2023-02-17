Alston, Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off against the Dayton Flyers

Dayton Flyers (17-9, 9-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-16, 3-10 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (17-9, 9-4 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-16, 3-10 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -7; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Daron Holmes and the Dayton Flyers take on Philip Alston and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in A-10 action Friday.

The Ramblers have gone 6-5 at home. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Alston averaging 7.1.

The Flyers have gone 9-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is averaging 11.4 points and four assists for the Ramblers. Alston is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Toumani Camara is averaging 14 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.