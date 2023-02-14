Alexis leads Chattanooga against VMI after 26-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 6-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-21, 1-13 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 6-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-21, 1-13 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays the VMI Keydets after Sam Alexis scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 73-56 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets are 5-6 on their home court. VMI is seventh in the SoCon scoring 69.5 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Mocs have gone 6-8 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Jake Stephens averaging 10.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asher Woods is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for VMI.

Stephens is shooting 54.9% and averaging 21.8 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

