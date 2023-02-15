Alexis and Chattanooga host VMI

Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 6-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-21, 1-13 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chattanooga Mocs (14-13, 6-8 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-21, 1-13 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits the VMI Keydets after Sam Alexis scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 73-56 victory over the Mercer Bears.

The Keydets are 5-6 on their home court. VMI is sixth in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 4.6.

The Mocs are 6-8 in conference matchups. Chattanooga is ninth in the SoCon scoring 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Jake Stephens averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asher Woods is averaging 13.7 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.