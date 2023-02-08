Alexander leads No. 23 Creighton against Seton Hall after 27-point game

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 27 points in Creighton’s 66-61 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Pirates are 9-3 on their home court. Seton Hall is the leader in the Big East in team defense, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Bluejays are 9-3 against Big East opponents. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 12 points for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

