Alexander and No. 23 Creighton host Seton Hall

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Creighton visits the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 27 points in Creighton’s 66-61 victory over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Pirates are 9-3 in home games. Seton Hall scores 69.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Bluejays are 9-3 in Big East play. Creighton is 1-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.