Alcorn State visits Jackson State after Adams’ 21-point game

Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-17, 8-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackson State -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Chase Adams scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 91-64 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Jackson State is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Braves have gone 11-2 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Dominic Brewton is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Byron Joshua is averaging 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

