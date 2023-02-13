Alcorn State faces Florida A&M on 4-game win streak

Alcorn State Braves (13-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-18, 3-9 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alcorn State Braves (13-11, 10-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-18, 3-9 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida A&M -8.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Braves take on Florida A&M.

The Rattlers have gone 4-4 at home. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 2.0.

The Braves are 10-2 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. Bates is averaging 9.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Byron Joshua is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Braves. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

