Albany (NY) takes on UMBC after Drumgoole’s 21-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (17-10, 7-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-21, 1-11 America East) Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7…

UMBC Retrievers (17-10, 7-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-21, 1-11 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMBC Retrievers after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 21 points in Albany (NY)’s 80-66 overtime loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Great Danes are 3-6 on their home court. Albany (NY) is 4-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Retrievers have gone 7-5 against America East opponents. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Colton Lawrence is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.