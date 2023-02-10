Alabama State visits UAPB following Doss’ 32-point game

Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Alabama State Hornets (7-17, 5-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-14, 6-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Shaun Doss scored 32 points in UAPB’s 88-84 overtime loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-1 at home. UAPB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 5-6 in SWAC play. Alabama State is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylen Milton is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Doss is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Isaiah Range is averaging 14 points for the Hornets. Roland McCoy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

