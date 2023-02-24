Alabama State Hornets take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on 3-game losing streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-20, 6-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State heads into the matchup against Alabama A&M as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets are 5-4 on their home court. Alabama State is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 8-7 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range is averaging 14 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Garrett Hicks is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

