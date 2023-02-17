Alabama A&M hosts Garrett and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-15, 7-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-15, 7-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Marcus Garrett scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 91-64 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 in home games. Alabama A&M has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in conference matchups. Bethune-Cookman is 3-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is averaging 13.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Zion Harmon is averaging 13.8 points for the Wildcats. Garrett is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

