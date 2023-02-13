Alabama A&M faces UAPB following Smith’s 20-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Dailin Smith scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 70-68 overtime victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Ismael Plet leads the Golden Lions with 5.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

Garrett Hicks is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

