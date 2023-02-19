Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Florida A&M Rattlers on 3-game win streak

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-19, 4-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-19, 4-10 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-15, 8-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Florida A&M.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 at home. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rattlers are 4-10 in SWAC play. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hicks is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Messiah Thompson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Jordan Tillmon is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rattlers. Bates is averaging 10.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 59.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

