Al-Hilal wins to reach Asian Champions League semifinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Titleholder Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Champions League with a…

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Titleholder Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 win over Iranian club Foolad on Thursday.

The four-time winner will take on Al-Duhail on Sunday, after the Qatari team defeated Al-Shabab 2-1 to prevent an all-Saudi Arabian last-four encounter.

Al-Hilal needed a goal from Moussa Marega three minutes from time to defeat Foolad. The Mali forward fired home a low shot from inside the area.

Michael Olunga scored both goals as Al-Duhail reached the semifinals for the first time.

“Today we beat a strong opponent in Al-Shabab … and we have enough experience to continue writing history,” the Kenya striker said.

The winner of the semifinal will take on Urawa Reds of Japan in the two-legged final in April and May.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.