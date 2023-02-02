Adelekun leads Dartmouth against Brown

Brown Bears (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-13, 4-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Brown Bears (10-10, 3-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-13, 4-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts the Brown Bears after Dame Adelekun scored 41 points in Dartmouth’s 83-73 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green have gone 5-3 at home. Dartmouth has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears have gone 3-4 against Ivy League opponents. Brown ranks fourth in the Ivy League allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is averaging 13.3 points for the Big Green. Adelekun is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

