Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ FOURTH QUARTER Kansas City 1st & 10 at PHI 44 (15:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to…

Listen now to WTOP News

___

FOURTH QUARTER Kansas City

1st & 10 at PHI 44 (15:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PHI 30 for 14 yards (A.Maddox).

1st & 10 at PHI 30 (14:19) (Shotgun) PENALTY on PHI-J.Sweat, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at PHI 30 – No Play.

1st & 5 at PHI 25 14:04) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at PHI 12 for 13 yards (J.Bradberry).

1st & 10 at PHI 12 (13:29) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to PHI 9 for 3 yards (J.Bradberry).

2nd & 7 at PHI 9 (12:49) (Shotgun) J.McKinnon left end to PHI 5 for 4 yards (M.Epps).

3rd & 3 at PHI 5 (12:08) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to K.Toney for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Kansas City 28, Philadelphia 27

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Philadelphia

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (12:04) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to PHI 30 for 5 yards (L.Chenal) (C.Dunlap).

2nd & 5 at PHI 30 (11:22) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to PHI 32 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill).

3rd & 3 at PHI 32 (10:40) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left (C.Dunlap).

4th & 3 at PHI 32 (10:33) A.Siposs punts 38 yards to KC 30, Center-R.Lovato. K.Toney pushed ob at PHI 5 for 65 yards (A.Siposs).

Kansas City

1st & 5 at PHI 5 (10:11) I.Pacheco up the middle to PHI 4 for 1 yard (J.Sweat).

2nd & 4 at PHI 4 (9:31) (Shotgun) A.Wylie reported in as eligible. P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle.

3rd & 4 at PHI 4 (9:26) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to S.Moore for 4 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Kansas City 35, Philadelphia 27

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Philadelphia

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (9:22) (Shotgun) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 31 for 6 yards (F.Clark).

2nd & 4 at PHI 31 (8:39) (Shotgun) M.Sanders left end to PHI 34 for 3 yards (J.Williams).

3rd & 1 at PHI 34 (8:08) (No Huddle) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 36 for 2 yards (W.Gay).

1st & 10 at PHI 36 (7:25) (Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked ob at PHI 35 for -1 yards (L.Chenal).

2nd & 11 at PHI 35 (6:46) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 42 for 7 yards (N.Bolton).

3rd & 4 at PHI 42 (6:07) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to KC 47 for 11 yards (L.Sneed).

1st & 10 at KC 47 (5:45) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith ran ob at KC 2 for 45 yards.

1st & 2 at KC 2 (5:20) (No Huddle) J.Hurts up the middle for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Hurts rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

Kansas City 35, Philadelphia 35

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 25 (5:15) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 28 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).

2nd & 7 at KC 28 (4:37) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster ran ob at KC 38 for 10 yards (D.Slay).

1st & 10 at KC 38 (4:32) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 40 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; J.Hargrave). KC-I.Pacheco was injured during the play.

2nd & 8 at KC 40 (4:11) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 47 for 7 yards (K.White; M.Epps).

3rd & 1 at KC 47 (3:37) I.Pacheco left end to PHI 43 for 10 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

1st & 10 at PHI 43 (2:55) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles up the middle to PHI 17 for 26 yards (K.White).

1st & 10 at PHI 17 (2:07) I.Pacheco up the middle to PHI 15 for 2 yards (K.White).

2nd & 8 at PHI 15 (2:00) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to PHI 15 for no gain (A.Maddox; T.Edwards).

3rd & 8 at PHI 15 (1:54) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.Smith-Schuster (J.Sweat). PENALTY on PHI-J.Bradberry, Defensive Holding, 4 yards, enforced at PHI 15 – No Play.

1st & 10 at PHI 11 (1:48) (Shotgun) J.McKinnon left end to PHI 2 for 9 yards.

2nd & 1 at PHI 2 (1:36) P.Mahomes kneels to PHI 7 for -5 yards.

3rd & 6 at PHI 7 (:54) P.Mahomes kneels to PHI 9 for -2 yards.

4th & 8 at PHI 9 (:11) H.Butker 27 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

H.Butker kicks 40 yards from KC 35 to PHI 25. K.Gainwell to PHI 36 for 11 yards (D.Harris).

Philadelphia

1st & 10 at PHI 36 (:06) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep middle.

END GAME

FINAL: Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.