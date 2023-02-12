Add Super Bowl Play-by-Play

___ THIRD QUARTER Kansas City J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback. 1st & 10 at…

THIRD QUARTER Kansas City

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback.

1st & 10 at KC 25 (15:00) I.Pacheco right tackle pushed ob at KC 32 for 7 yards (M.Epps).

2nd & 3 at KC 32 (14:29) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right end pushed ob at KC 34 for 2 yards (H.Reddick).

3rd & 1 at KC 34 (13:54) J.McKinnon left tackle to KC 48 for 14 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

1st & 10 at KC 48 (13:20) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to PHI 41 for 11 yards (A.Maddox) (J.Davis).

1st & 10 at PHI 41 (12:42) S.Moore left end to PHI 37 for 4 yards (J.Bradberry).

2nd & 6 at PHI 37 (12:12) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short middle to Ju.Watson to PHI 25 for 12 yards (D.Slay).

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (11:34) (Shotgun) J.McKinnon up the middle to PHI 18 for 7 yards (M.Williams).

2nd & 3 at PHI 18 (10:57) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to PHI 4 for 14 yards (M.Epps).

1st & 4 at PHI 4 (10:13) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to PHI 1 for 3 yards (A.Maddox).

2nd & 1 at PHI 1 (9:33) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco left tackle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

H.Butker extra point is GOOD, Center-J.Winchester, Holder-T.Townsend.

Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 21

H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Philadelphia

1st & 10 at PHI 25 (9:30) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to M.Sanders to PHI 22 for -3 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed), RECOVERED by KC-N.Bolton at PHI 24. N.Bolton for 24 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling, and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to M.Sanders (L.Sneed).

2nd & 10 at PHI 25 (9:27) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 29 for 4 yards (W.Gay; J.Williams).

3rd & 6 at PHI 29 (8:43) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Goedert to PHI 46 for 17 yards (J.Reid).

1st & 10 at PHI 46 (8:14) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to KC 46 for 8 yards (J.Thornhill; L.Sneed).

2nd & 2 at KC 46 (7:50) (No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right.

3rd & 2 at KC 46 (7:44) (Shotgun) K.Gainwell up the middle to KC 43 for 3 yards (C.Jones).

1st & 10 at KC 43 (7:03) (Shotgun) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to KC 42 for 1 yard (N.Bolton).

2nd & 9 at KC 42 (6:19) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to Q.Watkins.

3rd & 9 at KC 42 (6:13) (Shotgun) PENALTY on PHI, Delay of Game, 5 yards, enforced at KC 42 – No Play.

3rd & 14 at KC 47 (6:13) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass deep right to D.Goedert pushed ob at KC 30 for 17 yards (B.Cook). Kansas City challenged the pass completion ruling, and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout ‥1.)

1st & 10 at KC 30 (5:55) (Shotgun) M.Sanders right end to KC 26 for 4 yards (N.Bolton).

2nd & 6 at KC 26 (5:14) (Shotgun) M.Sanders up the middle to KC 21 for 5 yards (N.Bolton).

3rd & 1 at KC 21 (4:35) M.Sanders right end to KC 21 for no gain (N.Bolton; L.Chenal).

4th & 1 at KC 21 (4:02) (No Huddle) J.Hurts up the middle to KC 19 for 2 yards (T.McDuffie).

1st & 10 at KC 19 (3:17) (Shotgun) J.Hurts sacked ob at KC 20 for -1 yards (K.Saunders).

2nd & 11 at KC 20 (2:36) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Goedert.

3rd & 11 at KC 20 (2:32) (Shotgun) J.Hurts pass short right to K.Gainwell to KC 15 for 5 yards (N.Bolton, W.Gay).

4th & 6 at KC 15 (1:48) J.Elliott 33 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-R.Lovato, Holder-A.Siposs.

Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 21

J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Kansas City

1st & 10 at KC 25 (1:45) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 28 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).

2nd & 7 at KC 28 (1:10) (Shotgun) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 36 for 8 yards (A.Maddox).

1st & 10 at KC 36 (:38) (Shotgun) I.Pacheco right tackle to KC 45 for 9 yards (A.Maddox).

2nd & 1 at KC 45 (:04) I.Pacheco up the middle to PHI 44 for 11 yards (J.Hargrave; C.Gardner-Johnson).

END OF QUARTER

Philadelphia 27, Kansas City 21

