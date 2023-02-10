Adams leads George Washington against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 35-point game

George Washington Colonials (12-12, 6-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-12, 6-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Colonials (12-12, 6-5 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-12, 6-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after Brendan Adams scored 35 points in George Washington’s 107-105 overtime win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Cameron Brown leads the Hawks with 6.0 boards.

The Colonials have gone 6-5 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is ninth in the A-10 with 12.8 assists per game led by James Bishop averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 18.2 points. Brown is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Adams averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Bishop is shooting 42.0% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

