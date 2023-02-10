Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Western Illinois after 27-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (22-4, 13-0 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-10, 8-6 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Max Abmas scored 27 points in Oral Roberts’ 95-88 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks are 10-3 in home games. Western Illinois has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Eagles are 13-0 in conference matchups. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit shooting 37.9% from downtown. Patrick Mwamba paces the Golden Eagles shooting 44.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Abmas is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.6 points and 3.6 assists. Issac McBride is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.