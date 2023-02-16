Abilene Christian takes road win streak into matchup with Grand Canyon

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-12, 7-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-10, 8-6 WAC) Phoenix; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-12, 7-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-10, 8-6 WAC)

Phoenix; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Wildcats face Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes are 12-3 in home games. Grand Canyon is eighth in the WAC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 7-7 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC shooting 36.1% from downtown. Damien Daniels leads the Wildcats shooting 52.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Daniels is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

