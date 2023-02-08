2023 U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 1) Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1 Saturday, Jan.…

All Times EDT (Won 0, Lost 1, Tied 1)

Wednesday, Jan. 25 — Serbia 2, United States 1

Saturday, Jan. 28 — United States 0, Colombia 0

a-Friday, March 24 — vs. Grenada at St. George’s, Grenada, 8 p.m.

a-Monday, March 27 — vs. El Salvador at Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16 — CONCACAF Nations League/exhibition TBA

Tuesday, June 20 — CONCACAF Nations League/exhibition TBA

June 26 to July 16 — CONCACAF Gold Cup

Friday, Sept. 8 — exhibition TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — exhibition TBA

Friday, Oct. 13 — exhibition TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 17 — exhibition TBA

Friday, Nov. 17 — exhibition TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 21 — exhibition TBA

a-CONCACAF Nations League

