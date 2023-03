2023 Minnesota Girls’ High School Hockey State Tournament

2023 Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament CLASS 2A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Thursday, Feb. 23 Quarterfinal Andover (25-3-0)…

Andover (25-3-0) vs. Rosemount (15-11-2), 11 a.m.

Edina (21-4-2) vs. Lakeville North (21-7-0), 1 p.m.

Minnetonka (25-2-0) vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (21-6-1), 6 p.m.

Gentry Academy (24-2-0) vs. Moorhead (20-8-0), 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24 Semifinal

Andover/Rosemount winner vs. Edina/Lakeville North winner, 6 p.m.

Minnetonka/Centennial-SPL winner vs. Gentry/Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

Consolation Semifinal At TRIA Rink

Andover/Rosemount loser vs. Edina/Lakeville North loser, 10 a.m.

Minnetonka/Centennial-SPL loser vs. Gentry/Moorhead loser, noon

Saturday, Feb. 25 Consolation Championship At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1A At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Wednesday, Feb. 22 Quarterfinal

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Mankato East 3

Orono (20-3-4) vs. Luverne (21-6-0), 1 p.m.

Warroad (23-3-1) vs. Albert Lea (18-7-1), 6 p.m.

South St. Paul (21-5-1) vs. Fergus Falls (22-4-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 Consolation Semifinal At TRIA Rink

Mankato East vs. Orono/Luverne loser, 10 a.m.

Warroad/Albert Lea loser vs. South St. Paul/Fergus Falls loer, noon

Friday, Feb. 24 Semifinal

Proctor-Hermantown vs. Orono/Luverne winner, 11 a.m.

Warroad/Albert Lea winner vs. South St. Paul/Fergus Falls winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25 Consolation Championship At TRIA Rink

Consolation semifinal winners, 8 a.m.

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul Third place

Semifinal losers, 9 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

