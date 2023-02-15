2023 Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the four players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:
|Player
|2022
|Asked
|Offered
|Seattle
|Teoscar Hernández
|10,650,000
|16,000,000
|14,000,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|Seranthony Domínguez
|727,500
|2,900,000
|2,100,000
|Pittsburgh
|Ji-Man Choi
|3,200,000
|5,400,000
|4,650,000
|St. Louis
|Génesis Cabrera
|719,200
|1,150,000
|950,000
