2023 Arbitration Chart

The Associated Press

February 15, 2023, 8:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the four players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2022 Asked Offered
Seattle
Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia
Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000
Pittsburgh
Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000
St. Louis
Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000

