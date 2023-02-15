2023 Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the four players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained…

Player 2022 Asked Offered Seattle Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000 Pittsburgh Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000 St. Louis Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000

