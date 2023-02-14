2023 Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained…

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures exchanged for the seven players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2022 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

Player 2022 Asked Offered Los Angeles Gio Urshela 6,550,000 10,000,000 8,400,000 Seattle Teoscar Hernández 10,650,000 16,000,000 14,000,000

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona Josh Rojas 730,900 2,900,000 2,575,000 Philadelphia Seranthony Domínguez 727,500 2,900,000 2,100,000 Pittsburgh Ji-Man Choi 3,200,000 5,400,000 4,650,000 St. Louis Génesis Cabrera 719,200 1,150,000 950,000 Ryan Helsley 722,450 3,000,000 2,150,000

