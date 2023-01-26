Youngstown State hosts Oakland after Moore’s 32-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-12, 7-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (15-6, 7-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Youngstown State Penguins after Jalen Moore scored 32 points in Oakland’s 76-67 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Penguins are 7-2 on their home court. Youngstown State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-3 against conference opponents. Oakland has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Penguins. Malek Green is averaging 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Moore is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

