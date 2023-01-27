Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls host conference foe Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 5-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-6, 8-1 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (13-9, 5-4 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (16-6, 8-1 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls host Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN action Saturday.

The Owls have gone 9-0 at home. Kennesaw State ranks fifth in the ASUN with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Demond Robinson averaging 6.4.

The Bisons are 5-4 in ASUN play. Lipscomb is 6-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging 9.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.5 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

