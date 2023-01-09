BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Young scores 24, leads Jackson State over Alabama A&M 72-64

The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 11:32 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Trace Young scored 24 points and Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 72-64 on Monday night.

Young added nine rebounds for the Tigers (4-12, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Coltie Young scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Jamarcus Jones finished with 13 points and six boards.

Messiah Thompson led the way for the Bulldogs (6-11, 2-2) with 17 points. Omari Peek-Green added 14 points, while Dailin Smith finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Jackson State’s next game is Saturday against Prairie View A&M on the road. Alabama A&M hosts Alabama State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

