Young and Jackson State host Prairie View A&M

Jackson State Tigers (4-12, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 72-64 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 30.4% from downtown. Chase Adams leads the Tigers shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.3 points. William Douglas is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Young is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

