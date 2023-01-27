Yale hosts Princeton after Evbuomwan’s 20-point game

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (14-5, 5-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton plays the Yale Bulldogs after Tosan Evbuomwan scored 20 points in Princeton’s 93-90 overtime win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bulldogs are 7-1 on their home court. Yale is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. EJ Jarvis is averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games for Yale.

Evbuomwan is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

