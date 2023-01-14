Wyoming plays Boise State after Maldonado’s 20-point performance

Boise State Broncos (13-4, 3-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-11, 0-4 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boise State Broncos (13-4, 3-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (5-11, 0-4 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Boise State Broncos after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 83-63 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Cowboys are 4-4 in home games. Wyoming is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 3-1 in MWC play. Boise State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maldonado is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

