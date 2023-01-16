Wyoming faces Air Force on 7-game slide

Wyoming Cowboys (5-12, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 2-3 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (5-12, 0-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (11-7, 2-3 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming heads into the matchup against Air Force after losing seven games in a row.

The Falcons are 8-4 on their home court. Air Force has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cowboys are 0-5 in conference games. Wyoming has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The Falcons and Cowboys square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Noah Reynolds is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

