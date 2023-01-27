Wrightsell and CSU Fullerton host Cal Poly

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-11, 5-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (7-14, 1-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 26 points in CSU Fullerton’s 62-61 win against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Mustangs have gone 6-5 in home games. Cal Poly is ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 29.9 rebounds. Trevon Taylor leads the Mustangs with 5.1 boards.

The Titans have gone 5-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is second in the Big West shooting 37.4% from deep. Cameron Carter leads the Titans shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Wrightsell is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

