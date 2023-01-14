Wright State takes on Milwaukee following Noel’s 32-point game

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (10-8, 3-4 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Brandon Noel scored 32 points in Wright State’s 99-67 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 8-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is the leader in the Horizon with 13.1 fast break points.

The Raiders have gone 3-4 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.3 points. Kentrell Pullian is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Trey Calvin is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Raiders. Noel is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

