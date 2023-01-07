Wright State hosts Oakland after Calvin’s 27-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 3-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (9-7, 2-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 3-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (9-7, 2-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Trey Calvin scored 27 points in Wright State’s 90-85 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Raiders are 4-3 on their home court. Wright State scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-2 against Horizon opponents. Oakland is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Trey Townsend is scoring 16.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.