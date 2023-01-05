Wright State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 31-point showing

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-9, 2-2 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (8-7, 1-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Wright State Raiders after Antoine Davis scored 31 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-81 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Raiders are 3-3 on their home court. Wright State averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Titans are 2-2 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Raiders and Titans meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Davis is averaging 24.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Damezi Anderson is averaging 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

