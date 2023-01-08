Worst collapses on the PGA Tour

The eight players who have lost six-stroke leads entering the final round of a PGA Tour event, with tournament, final-round…

The eight players who have lost six-stroke leads entering the final round of a PGA Tour event, with tournament, final-round score and winner:

Player, Tournament Score Winner Collin Morikawa, 2023, Tourney of Champions 72 Jon Rahm Dustin Johnson, 2017, HSBC Champions 77 Justin Rose Spencer Levin, 2012, Phoenix Open 75 Kyle Stanley Sergio Garcia, 2005 Wachovia Champ. 72 Vijay Singh Greg Norman, 1996 Masters 78 Nick Faldo Hal Sutton, 1983 Anheuser-Busch Golf Cl. 77 Calvin Peete Gay Brewer, 1969 Danny Thomas-Diplomat Cl. 73 Arnold Palmer Bobby Cruikshank, 1928 Florida Open 80 Henry Ciuci

