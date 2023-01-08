BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Worst collapses on the PGA Tour

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 8:14 PM

The eight players who have lost six-stroke leads entering the final round of a PGA Tour event, with tournament, final-round score and winner:

Player, Tournament Score Winner
Collin Morikawa, 2023, Tourney of Champions 72 Jon Rahm
Dustin Johnson, 2017, HSBC Champions 77 Justin Rose
Spencer Levin, 2012, Phoenix Open 75 Kyle Stanley
Sergio Garcia, 2005 Wachovia Champ. 72 Vijay Singh
Greg Norman, 1996 Masters 78 Nick Faldo
Hal Sutton, 1983 Anheuser-Busch Golf Cl. 77 Calvin Peete
Gay Brewer, 1969 Danny Thomas-Diplomat Cl. 73 Arnold Palmer
Bobby Cruikshank, 1928 Florida Open 80 Henry Ciuci

