Worst collapses on the PGA Tour

The nine players who have lost six-stroke leads entering the final round of a PGA Tour event, with tournament, final-round score and winner:
|Player, Tournament
|Score
|Winner
|Collin Morikawa, 2023, Tourney of Champions
|72
|Jon
|Rahm
|x-Scottie Scheffler, 2022, Tour Champ
|73
|Rory
|McIlroy
|Dustin Johnson, 2017, HSBC Champions
|77
|Justin
|Rose
|Spencer Levin, 2012, Phoenix Open
|75
|Kyle
|Stanley
|Sergio Garcia, 2005 Wachovia Champ.
|72
|Vijay
|Singh
|Greg Norman, 1996 Masters
|78
|Nick
|Faldo
|Hal Sutton, 1983 Anheuser-Busch Golf Cl.
|77
|Calvin
|Peete
|Gay Brewer, 1969 Danny Thomas-Diplomat Cl.
|73
|Arnold
|Palmer
|Bobby Cruikshank, 1928 Florida Open
|80
|Henry
|Ciuci
___
x-Scheffler’s six-shot lead included the staggered start at the Tour Championship based on FedEx Cup standings.
