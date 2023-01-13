Woods, VMI Keydets square off against the Wofford Terriers

VMI Keydets (5-13, 0-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-8, 2-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (5-13, 0-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-8, 2-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Mack and the Wofford Terriers host Asher Woods and the VMI Keydets in SoCon play Saturday.

The Terriers have gone 8-2 in home games. Wofford ranks ninth in the SoCon shooting 31.5% from deep, led by Jonathan Steelman shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Keydets are 0-5 in SoCon play. VMI has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Terriers and Keydets face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Woods is averaging 14.6 points for the Keydets. Sean Conway is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

