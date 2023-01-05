Woodbury and Utah Valley host UT Arlington

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-10, 0-2 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-10, 0-2 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Trey Woodbury scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 71-60 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in home games. UT Arlington is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 2-0 in conference matchups. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The Mavericks and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.2 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

Woodbury is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 79.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.