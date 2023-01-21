Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 20
EAST
Towson 69, Delaware 66
SOUTH
Belmont 75, Missouri St. 66
Coll. of Charleston 70, Monmouth (NJ) 65
N. Kentucky 75, Fort Wayne 69
NC A&T 68, Stony Brook 60
S. Illinois 81, Murray St. 73
UNC-Wilmington 62, Elon 58
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 103, Wright St. 72
Evansville 73, Bradley 56
IUPUI 74, Detroit 64
Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 68
Milwaukee 72, Robert Morris 60
Villanova 73, Creighton 57
Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 60
FAR WEST
Colorado 73, California 66
Oregon St. 68, Oregon 65
Southern Cal 51, Washington St. 44
Stanford 74, Utah 62
UC Irvine 71, Hawaii 67, OT
UCLA 51, Washington 47
___
