Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Jan. 20 EAST Towson 69, Delaware 66 SOUTH Belmont 75, Missouri St. 66 Coll. of Charleston 70, Monmouth (NJ)…

Friday, Jan. 20

EAST

Towson 69, Delaware 66

SOUTH

Belmont 75, Missouri St. 66

Coll. of Charleston 70, Monmouth (NJ) 65

N. Kentucky 75, Fort Wayne 69

NC A&T 68, Stony Brook 60

S. Illinois 81, Murray St. 73

UNC-Wilmington 62, Elon 58

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 103, Wright St. 72

Evansville 73, Bradley 56

IUPUI 74, Detroit 64

Illinois St. 78, Indiana St. 68

Milwaukee 72, Robert Morris 60

Villanova 73, Creighton 57

Youngstown St. 63, Green Bay 60

FAR WEST

Colorado 73, California 66

Oregon St. 68, Oregon 65

Southern Cal 51, Washington St. 44

Stanford 74, Utah 62

UC Irvine 71, Hawaii 67, OT

UCLA 51, Washington 47

