Wofford hosts Woolbright and Western Carolina

Wofford Terriers (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-9, 3-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -2.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Wofford Terriers after Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 65-61 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Catamounts are 5-3 in home games. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 8.5.

The Terriers have gone 3-3 against SoCon opponents. Wofford ranks second in the SoCon allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Catamounts. Woolbright is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

B.J. Mack is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

