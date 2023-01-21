Wofford hosts Furman following Bothwell’s 22-point game

Furman Paladins (14-6, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (14-6, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (11-9, 3-4 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the Wofford Terriers after Mike Bothwell scored 22 points in Furman’s 77-69 victory against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Terriers are 9-2 in home games. Wofford is fifth in the SoCon scoring 73.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Paladins have gone 5-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman is fourth in the SoCon shooting 35.6% from deep. Garrett Hien leads the Paladins shooting 41% from 3-point range.

The Terriers and Paladins square off Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Bothwell is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

