Winthrop takes on Gardner-Webb in conference showdown

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-12, 3-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-12, 3-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles host DQ Nicholas and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Talford averaging 3.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-4 in conference games. Gardner-Webb ranks third in the Big South with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas averaging 3.5.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Nicholas is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.