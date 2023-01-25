Winthrop hosts Harris and Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-13, 3-5 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-13, 3-5 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Winthrop Eagles after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-76 overtime loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kelton Talford averaging 3.1.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talford is scoring 16.2 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

Harris is averaging 18.6 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.