Wilson and Ohio host Toledo

Ohio Bobcats (9-8, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (11-6, 2-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -8.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits the Toledo Rockets after Dwight Wilson scored 27 points in Ohio’s 70-65 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets are 6-1 on their home court. Toledo leads the MAC with 84.5 points and is shooting 48.4%.

The Bobcats are 1-3 in conference games. Ohio has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets and Bobcats face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Shumate averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Wilson is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Miles Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.