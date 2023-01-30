Wilson and No. 9 Kansas host No. 5 Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas hosts the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas’ 77-68 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-1 in home games. Kansas averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 6-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Markquis Nowell is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 18.3 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.